Picture it: You are in the stands at the deciding game in the World Series. Your team is leading by one run and is in the field for the last inning. After a tremendous effort, the pitcher manages to strike out the batter. There is a huge outbreak of joy and grief and then — over the loudspeaker — comes the voice of the manager of the losing team. “We do not accept the results of this inning! There has been fraud! The World Series has been stolen from us! We want a re-do of the last inning!”
Nah — could never happen in a zillion years, right?
Sharon O’Connor, Green Valley