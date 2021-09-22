No brewery Sep 22, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute. Cheers for “Plug pulled on Green Valley brewery” (Page A1, Sept. 19).Exactly what we do not need is more industry jamming up and clamoring up our sleepy retirement community.More traffic and more non-resident people driving into our community goes against the reasons most of us relocated here… We are retired and want a community which exists for our lifestyle.Industry belongs in the industrial areas of Tucson, not a residential retirement area like Green Valley.Industry breeds more industry. Let’s keep industry, other than those we now have for needed services, out of Green Valley.Ray BrownGreen Valley Join the online forum Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation. Click here to get access Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Industry Community Transports Enology Food Industry Industrial Area Plug Pulled On Green Valley Brewery Non-resident Traffic Brewery Search What does the Green Valley/Sahuarita area need next? You voted: A mid-level restaurant, like Chilis, Red Robin or Panera. Light industry to keep jobs in the area. More retail so we don't have to go to Tucson. Better and more mass transit options. All of the above. Vote View Results Back southernarizona.jobs southernarizonaservices.com