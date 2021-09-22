Cheers for “Plug pulled on Green Valley brewery” (Page A1, Sept. 19).

Exactly what we do not need is more industry jamming up and clamoring up our sleepy retirement community.

More traffic and more non-resident people driving into our community goes against the reasons most of us relocated here… We are retired and want a community which exists for our lifestyle.

Industry belongs in the industrial areas of Tucson, not a residential retirement area like Green Valley.

Industry breeds more industry. Let’s keep industry, other than those we now have for needed services, out of Green Valley.

Ray Brown

Green Valley

