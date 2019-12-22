Congratulations, House democrats. You accomplished your main goal: Impeach President Trump. You impeached a man who had the audacity to defeat your presidential heir apparent, Hillary Clinton, a Washington D.C. elitist. You couldn’t control him and that enraged you to show teeth-clenching vitriol and hatred that has never been seen before on the American political stage.
According to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, you began trying to impeach him from the day he was inaugurated. He was constantly lambasted with a never-ending bombardment of lies, half-truths and plain nasty accusations by the Democratic Party’s hit men Reps. Jerry Nadler and Adam Schiff. They were abetted by the media and Hollywood. Will these two stand before Congress for lying to us? Impeachment doesn’t mean guilt. Trump gets his day in the Senate for exoneration.
President Trump gave all of us the best U.S. economy ever. The employment market for blacks, Hispanics and women is unbeatable. He did this while Congress under Democratic leadership did nothing for America for three years!
Republicans must strike back at the ballot box. Make sure you get all your friends to vote and their friends, too. We must rid the Congress of those Democrats who voted to impeach for partisan politics only. Don’t let the Democrats throw your vote in the trash.
Start by voting out our Democrat Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick. She mindlessly voted with the other Democrat lemmings. The Democrats have shown that nothing, including truth, is above politics! Keep America great!
Tom Chandler, Green Valley