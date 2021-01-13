I read with interest the guest column on Wednesday by David Bodney, legal counsel for the Arizona Republic newspaper concerning the demise of the local newspapers in the United States over the last few years (“Local news struggles when we need it most,” Page A7).
That is true and sad, but another major factor for those failures that he failed to mention was the fact that many of those newspapers had decided to share their political bias with their subscribers, and thereby lost many important advertisers and needed subscribers.
I have been a subscriber of the Green Valley News since moving to this area 10 years ago in order to keep up on the local news, of which they do an excellent job. But it became obvious to me that our local newspaper has an anti-Republican bias in its reporting and in its other features, a political bias shared by the Arizona Daily Star and Arizona Republic.
I am active in local and national Republican organizations and many times have heard my fellow Republicans comment they had canceled their subscriptions to the local newspapers due to the political bias in those entities’ reporting and articles. So, therefore, many publications that use to just report the news are now dying from self-inflicted wounds because of their political bias.
My suggestions to newspapers: Just report the news and keep your politics to yourself.
Bobby Wilson, Green Valley