I was never a Trump supporter before, but I sure am now.
On Aug. 8, President Trump signed an executive order temporarily halting the collection of all payroll taxes. He also promised that if re-elected he would make that permanent into the future as well as forgive the taxes owed from Aug. 8 to his re-election.
Halting the collection of payroll taxes would mean that there will no longer be any money flowing in to Social Security and Medicare. I’m sure you will realize that if no money flows in, none will flow out to anyone that had been receiving Social Security and Medicare. This is why I’m so happy.
Social Security and Medicare will certainly collapse and all those recipients who were so enamored with their leader will learn a valuable lesson the hard way. So, when Nov. 3 comes, I’m voting Trump — to end Social Security and Medicare.
Gary Behling, Sahuarita