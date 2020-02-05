It has been a couple of years since I last was called to present myself for jury duty in Tucson and I am puzzled by the new rules, which apparently are now in effect for federal trials.
From what I have gleaned from following the proceedings in the Senate impeachment trial of a certain Donald John Trump, it is now possible as a juror seated for a federal trial to do any or all of the following: I may inform the judge that not only do I know the defendant, but I also plan to stay in touch with the defendant. It seems that as a juror I may now also work closely with the defendant’s defense lawyers. I also was unaware that I can now legally accept a bribe from the defendant made to me expressly to acquit him.
I also never knew that as a juror I can, at my discretion, order the exclusion of witnesses for the prosecution, what a wonderful boon to all criminals. I’m just puzzled, when did these changes happen, and are they available to Democrat criminal defendants or just Republicans and their prospective jurors?
John Harmer, Green Valley