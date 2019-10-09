Like many Americans, I have been troubled by the duplicity and corruption of the Trump presidency, and have nearly despaired that he will be held accountable for the wide range of immoral and illegal behavior he generates. Impeachment is the responsible, constitutional process available and should be pursued despite the certainty that the Republican-led Senate will fail to convict.
I now find hope in the emergence of “whistleblowers.” Among those dedicated civil servants who have committed themselves to service to the United States there now appear some, perhaps many, willing to stand up for their commitments to protect and defend the Constitution. At risk to their careers and even their lives, they are willing to bear witness.
Like the signers of the Declaration of Independence, they stand willing to commit their “lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor” to defend our democracy. Clearly there still are American patriots.
Philip A. Korth, Green Valley