Regarding GVR’s replacement CEO: Let’s hope the search committee tasked to find the new CEO for GVR includes “proven track record as a change agent” as a requirement for candidates.
GVR needs someone who knows how to work with an organization like GVR to bridge the divide between its Board of Directors and membership to work productively and not contentiously, for the good of all members. The current toxic culture is good for no one and needs to be addressed. Otherwise, a change in leadership will be for naught.
Adele Jenkins, Green Valley