If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
PEW Research Center — the gold standard of non-partisan think tanks — recently completed a study that divides the electorate into nine groups: four Republican, four Democratic and a disparate and disaffected group that does not fit well into either party’s coalition.
PEW identifies four groups as making up the Republican coalition: faith and flag conservatives, committed conservatives, populist right and ambivalent right.
The Democratic coalition: progressive left, establishment liberals, Democratic mainstays and outsider left.
The ninth group is stressed sideliners whose members are not ideologically bound and are the most financially-stressed individuals in America.
As the world watches America’s two-party political system wage war with itself and question whether we have a democracy in name only, might it not be time for us to consider a parliamentary system of government where several of these aforementioned groups might form their own political party?
For further insight into the PEW methodology and conclusions, search for the PEW study under the political typology.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone