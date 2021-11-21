Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

PEW Research Center — the gold standard of non-partisan think tanks — recently completed a study that divides the electorate into nine groups: four Republican, four Democratic and a disparate and disaffected group that does not fit well into either party’s coalition.

PEW identifies four groups as making up the Republican coalition: faith and flag conservatives, committed conservatives, populist right and ambivalent right.

The Democratic coalition: progressive left, establishment liberals, Democratic mainstays and outsider left.

The ninth group is stressed sideliners whose members are not ideologically bound and are the most financially-stressed individuals in America.

As the world watches America’s two-party political system wage war with itself and question whether we have a democracy in name only, might it not be time for us to consider a parliamentary system of government where several of these aforementioned groups might form their own political party?

For further insight into the PEW methodology and conclusions, search for the PEW study under the political typology.

Richard Donahue

Huachuca City

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?