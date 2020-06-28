The Washington Post reports the number of cases of coronavirus, including new cases, by state. One of the measurements is stated by the number of new cases per 100,000 people. The 10 states with the highest increases, all had increases of 14 or more new cases per 100,000 people. Arizona is at the very top with 40 new cases per 100,000. That is a total of 19,769 new cases. These increases were measured from June 20-June 26.
Interestingly enough these 10 states, all but one, have Republican governors. Might it be because several governors follow their political party leader concerning protective masks? Might it be that several of these governors believe that beaches should be wide open for our pleasure?
Allow the bars to be rowdy and fun? Host large indoor conventions?
Our medical experts have explained again and again what is needed to slow this nasty virus. Yet, many people feel it is their right to get infected. Worse, they have the freedom to infect others.
I worry about the huge number of virus infections and deaths in this country as it leads the world with these numbers. I worry about the numbers in Arizona that lead the United States this past week. I worry about us older people in Green Valley. I worry about my wife and myself.
Wear the mask!
Ray Soper, Green Valley