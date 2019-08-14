During the Aug. 7 meeting of the GVR Board of Directors, those directors who argued against the BAJA Club lease proposal stated that the lease would “create a new class of member.” My position is that interpretation was not and is not valid.
The issuing of up to 75 limited cards to BAJA pickleball players to use GVR pickleball courts was nothing more than consideration for the $85,000 that BAJA was donating to the GVR pickleball complex. The issuing of cards was to be limited both to scope of facility usage and length of time. I thought it was appropriate and within the GVR bylaws, specifically Article I, Section 2.
On the other hand, I believe a vote earlier this year to issue guest cards to single households is in violation of the bylaws and does indeed create a “new class of member.”
Article II, Section 3 of the GVR bylaws defines the various classes of people that are authorized to use GVR facilities. None of these definitions fits the up to 4,000 additional user cards that could be issued to single households. The closest would be defined in paragraph (i) “Additional Card Holder is an individual who shares a common household with a GVR Member and, with payment of a fee established by the Board of Directors, has the right to use GVR’s facilities.” Notice that this class “shares a common household with a GVR Member”, in other words, lives in GVR deed restricted property with a GVR member.
What the Board of Directors did was authorize issuing user cards with absolutely no controls on them. The single household owner could give this card to anyone, for any length of time, for any reason, and unless that person does something that would have them removed from a GVR property, there is nothing GVR can do to stop it. These people will be “super guests” that do not have to meet any requirements about where they live and do not have to pay anything for the privilege of using GVR facilities.
Members that live in two-person households or are single and do not take advantage of getting one of these cards, must buy either daily or yearly guest passes to allow a guest to use GVR facilities. These guests also have to meet requirements of distance and must be “temporary.” per the GVR bylaws. These new “super guests” do not have to meet either of those requirements, in direct violation of the bylaws.
Not only does this policy fly in the face of GVR policy, it is also not fair to GVR members or the corporation, and should be rescinded.
Chuck Soukup, Green Valley