RE: “I’m a widow now,” Page A1, June 6. It was a tragic at-home fall that made me a widow almost four months ago, so if I may offer one more bit of advice to others when they find themselves alone — realize that you aren’t.
Yes, there are tears shed for what you once had and shared with the love of your life, and complex matters to deal with. But if you hold fast and turn it all over to the good Lord, He will keep his promise to never forsake you and to see you through it all.
To God be the glory.
Doris
Green Valley