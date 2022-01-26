If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
I continue to shake my head in disbelief over the changes that the Board Affairs Committee is proposing to the Corporate Policy Manual as it pertains to the duties of the Chief Executive Officer.
I don’t know how Director Nina Campfield has defended these proposed changes, but I encourage each of you to print out the existing CPM verbiage (Section VII), read it in its entirety, and then ask yourself what you would change. Then, print out the final proposal from the BAC, compare it to the original and see how the proposals align with your own view. My bet is most of you would change the original very little, and certainly not to the extent the Campfield is proposing.
In a nutshell, she, and the BAC, are recommending you turn the office of the CEO into an impotent assistant manager of the corporation, with duties more in line with a low-level supervisor than a day-to-day decision maker.
Is this what you really want? If so, I expect each of you to retire your pickleball paddles, store the golf clubs, hang up your swim suits, and put your deck of cards into the kitchen drawer because you, as a body and individually, are now the ones on the hook for everyday decisions for the management of GVR. It also means you, personally, will be to blame for anything that goes wrong or problems that occur during ordinary operation of the corporation.
Also, I would expect you all to give the same level of effort to managing the company that the CEO now puts into his job. That means membership should expect 40- to 60-hour workweeks from all of you, daily presence in the office and facilities, and be on call 24/7 for any problems that may occur. Snowbird Directors, so much for leaving every summer, you now have a full-time job. You won’t get paid for it either.
I recommend each board member think long and hard about what will happen if these changes occur, and vote accordingly.
