I’ve been pondering this for a few weeks now. I want to not just let this slip by in my life by not doing something. So this is the beginning of my personal efforts to help make a difference in the lives of those in this country who need others to do something.
I happen to live a lifestyle, and in a community, in which I rarely have an opportunity to interact with a black person, an African-American. There are no black people in my HOA. There are no black people in the private golf club to which I belong (although there are certainly no rules against it). There are few black people who live in my community.
So what can I do about that? Maybe not much, but this communication is a start, I hope. I welcome your advice and input. I encourage you, if you happen to not read all of the following, to at least go to website of Movement for Black Lives (https://m4bl.org/), as it is formally known. Then find a course that suits you.
Terris N. Teale, Green Valley