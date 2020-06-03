The president of the United States can call in the military in the District of Columbia, within a fairly broad sweep of discretion. It is not the president’s prerogative to order the military to violate the constitutional rights of citizens to organize and to assemble, peacefully, in order to express their beliefs.
As I write this, the national media are carrying stories about how military helicopters swept low over a crowd of peaceful demonstrators, revved up their engines and caused rotor thrust to sweep across the demonstrators. In doing so, trees were damaged and the people were assaulted with debris.
It appears highly likely that this was a clear violation of the protesters’ right for peaceful assembly and expression. It is highly probable that this show of military force was ordered by the Commander in Chief of the United States military forces, which is the president of the United States, Donald John Trump.
A clear and present danger to the United States constitution exists when the rights of the people are violated. If Trump ordered the helicopters in with orders to disrupt or harass the demonstrators, he violated the Constitution of the United States of America.
Such a violation creates, by its very nature, a constitutional crisis, a crisis which can only be resolved by a full and transparent investigation into the matter and with the filing of charges, if appropriate.
The president must be called out for this and other transgressions and held to account. Any failure to do so represents a failure of the rule of law in our democratic republic.
Hal Mansfield, Green Valley