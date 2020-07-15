Having moved to Green Valley in 2002 from Seattle’s Capitol Hill District, I found John Fanning’s letter on Sunday very poignant (“Undo Your Whiteness.”)
There is a non-profit organization named the White Elephant which should be allowed to re-open after the November elections. If this should take place, I highly recommend they change the company name to something less offensive! I would suggest the following, Pink Elephant, or better yet, The Gray Elephant, which would bring to mind their native habitat of the African veldt, or India’s wetlands.
Please take note when referencing said pachyderm’s habitat I refrained from using the horribly offensive term “God-given”...EEEYYYUUUU!
That’s usurping my “safe space”!
Jim Harvey, Green Valley