GVR voting starts this week. We are reading the paper, going to Town Hall meetings, getting emails and oftentimes talking to our friends as to who are the best.
There are nine candidates running for Board of Directors. They all have traits and qualities that may appeal but what is the baseline on which we base our decision? For me it is:
1. Honesty, someone that tells me something and they stick to it, they ”walk their talk.”
2. Integrity, a person you can depend on to vote for the good of all members, not in a block with a pre-conceived agenda.
3. Openness, a willingness to listen to and consider the ideas of others, to compromise when necessary to arrive at the best solutions for all.
4. Respect, they treat their fellow directors, CEO and staff with the same respect they would their mother, children or friends.
Yes they must have the experience to manage a multi-million dollar corporation such as GVR, but first and foremost they must be Honest, have Integrity, and treat all with Openness and Respect.
That is why I proudly support the Friends of GVR candidates: Donna Coon, Randy Howard, Bev Lawless and Beverly Tobiason.
Donna Talarski, Green Valley