There seem to be a lot of people telling me what I can, should or must wear in public these days, with no regard to how I feel about it. How is that not an infringement on my rights?
For example, something that’s uncomfortable and a nuisance to wear are pants. Why should I wear pants in public if I don’t want to? Signs on restaurants saying “No shirt, no shoes, no service” don’t say anything about pants. Nothing in the seat belt law about wearing pants, just the seat belt.
You’re probably going to tell me I should be considerate of others, but why should I? If they’re not considerate of me and my rights there’s no reason for me not to do the same, is there?
Nicholas J. Bleser, Tumacacori