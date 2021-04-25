Brandishing American flags daily at Esperanza and La Canada in support of a twice-impeached former president who incited an insurrection in an attempt to overturn a lawful election, is the opposite of patriotism. In fact, it degrades the very symbol of our democratic republic, “one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
The American flag does not belong to one party, nor the ideologies of one party. It represents the diverse views of all Americans, including the majority of Americans who voted for the successful candidate in the 2020 presidential election. The flag is representative of our long-standing democratic processes and our dedication to the sanctity of those processes. The use of the flag as a political prop to undermine the nature of our democracy is both ironic and unpatriotic, just as it was in the attack on our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
James Bush
Green Valley