I have just returned to my house from the Safeway on Duval Mine Road, having more faith in humanity than when I first set out to buy groceries.
After purchasing the few last-minute items I needed, I exited the main doors to find an elderly gentleman on the ground near the curb.
There were several people already around him and, although saddened at the situation, I didn’t feel I could do much more. However, I noticed a woman who had walked out of Safeway before I did who left her purse and some red roses she had just bought on the bench right outside the store.
With her phone in hand, she quickly went to see if she could call for assistance. I stood by the bench to ensure her belongings would not be taken. She glanced over to be sure they were still there and I nodded to her to let her know I would guard them. She gave me a thumbs-up then proceeded to see how she could help.
This touched my heart beyond measure. As I watched this small group of people hovering over this gentleman, I believed that there are still many good people in this world of chaos and division. I hope this man is feeling better!
Terry Manns, Sahuarita