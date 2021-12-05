If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Recent events and the article on song lyrics put me in mind of the subtle cultural messages I absorbed over the years as I grew to be an adult woman (“Boomers’ song lyrics often missed the mark,” Page A6, Dec. 1). I remember being puzzled by these messages as I navigated life, but... life goes on.
“...Private eyes, they’re watching you, They see your every move; Private eyes, they’re watching you; Watching you, watching you, watching you…” Catchy tune, creepy idea.
The Police: “…Every breath you take, every move you make, every bond you break, every step you take, I’ll be watching you…Every single day, and every word you say, every game you play, every night you stay, I’ll be watching you…” Insistent beat, another catchy tune…
Domestic violence workers know this guy well; no one but he will ever love her, and when she tries to leave him, he will make good on that threat.
And the ostensibly sweet “Little Green Apples” when he calls her up to meet him for a bite to eat, and she “Drops what she’s doing, and hurries down to meet me, but I’m always late — she sits waiting patiently and smiles when she first sees me, cause she’s made that way…” Awww…
I made my own way, made my rough peace with cultural messages, tried to change some, live with others…
Now, this week, the institution I revered the most is set to follow through with these messages that a woman’s life, body parts and sensibilities must take second place to anyone else’s wishes except her own. Forced labor.
Carry the result of an horrific rape or incest to term because, after all, you can give the child up for adoption, and even just drop that baby at an anonymous “safe house,” omitting the nine months of psychological torture and mixed feelings nurturing cells for months until actually viable as an actual baby.
While I know that the majority of Republicans and Democrats do not want to overturn Roe v. Wade, the mostly male state legislatures will soon be able to dictate what a woman can do with her body. It is tyranny of the minority, but they’ve got the power and years of cultural subtleties and outright hubris to sustain them.
