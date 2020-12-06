The 2020 election was a celebration of democracy despite a pandemic as voters in many states were given options this year.
In Arizona, voters have enjoyed the option of mail-in ballots since 1991. Voters in both parties have found mail ballots a popular and trustworthy voting option until a certain person in the White House started screaming the word “fraud” at his rallies.
All voters need and deserve confidence in the system but we never had one side whining and putting doubt in voters’ minds just because their candidate didn’t win. I’m sure if Mr. Yale Wishnick’s candidate won and the other side was crying unfair he would say move on. So that’s what the United Republicans need to do. (“Local GOP not happy with election results, their party,” Page A8, Dec. 2.)
Joyce Kaminski, Green Valley