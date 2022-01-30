Purchase Access

Worry and stress is unpleasant. When stress becomes overwhelming I find many easy diversions such as TV, fantasy, drugs, alcohol, busyness, eating, shopping, blaming, etc. Sounds normal, huh?

However this is the beginning of denial where we no longer take personal or group responsibility for what’s happening. If you aren’t concerned about survival due to overpopulation and climate change you’re hiding rather than facing reality. Humans have brilliant minds and are especially good at problem-solving when working cooperatively.

History has shown the blaming, bullying and war create more overwhelming fear while failing to solve human needs for security and acceptance. If an oil well near you was poisoning your water would you just accept it as a natural outcome of progress, or alert your community to find a long term solution. Maybe you could sell it to an unsuspecting immigrant or take a kickback from big money and move away quietly in the growing darkness. How will you and I love our neighbor and Mother Earth?

Don Fish

Green Valley

