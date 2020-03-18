We want to take this opportunity reach out to our caring community. The Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center is in desperate need to complete our new facility.
The current demand simply exceeds our capacity to provide assistance.
The current events associated with the coronavirus highlights how easily any one of us can slip into food or job insecurity.
The funding for our new facility is 70% complete. We are so close to our goal! Your contribution will make a difference to the overall health and well-being of our community. To make a donation go to: sahauritafoodbank.org/make-a-capital-gift. Thanks in advance for your generosity.
Dave and Jane Grondin, Green Valley