Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital is receiving a $6.5 million financial “shot in the arm” under the CARES Act. The hospital can then pay its employees. But they can cash their checks only when the federal funds hit the hospital’s bank account.
Small hospitals are seen by citizens in the same light as the police and fire departments. It is expected that the municipal departments are ready to provide services when needed at a moment’s notice. The same level of service is expected from the hospital.
This begs the question then how to properly fund the hospital. It means including the hospital as a budgeted municipal service in the tax base. The “outpouring of support” needs local financial support as well, rather than relying on the next handout from federal or state government.
David E Bailey, Green Valley