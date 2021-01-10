Watching the Senate certification of electoral votes, after a tumultuous day for this country, I’m struck by all the righteous concern for Democracy in their speeches.
After four years of making excuses for a president who set both small and large fires almost daily, it’s as if these elected politicians are surprised at the blaze that erupted Wednesday.
The Capitol has been desecrated and, after the shame of
allowing this to happen, what do we get tonight? You guessed it — more speeches and posturing for the next election. To paraphrase one person’s comment on this situation, America wasn’t made great by what we should have done; it was made great by taking action.
The certification should have taken only a few minutes, and any additional time should have been used to discuss how to prevent an even worse scenario in the few days left before inauguration. Our politicians thought the cancer would just go away.
Well, it didn’t!
D.L. Dershem, Green Valley