Responses to my letter published May 27 (Lazy river) have been 100% positive except that my description of a Lazy River was too brief to be adequately understood by many. With the encouragement of other GVR members, here are some more facts.
The concept of Lazy River for GVR originated in the GVR Underserved Committee which issued its report in 2018. It contained some suggestions for how GVR could provide benefit to its older members. So the concept has been around for a while, but unfortunately ignored.
A Lazy River pool is an irregularly shaped ribbon of flowing water about 4 feet deep. A good width for the channel is about 10 feet.
Water-walking in a Lazy River can be done with the current, for a very gentle experience or against the current for a good aerobic workout. The buoyancy of walking in water makes it easy on joints, natural and artificial. Water-walking in 82 degree water is a lot more pleasant than walking on a sidewalk in 100 degree plus sunny weather. Getting a nice workout at the same time adds to the healthful benefit. A zero-depth entry makes it easier for our older members.
A Lazy River is very efficient compared to a standard lane pool. A Lazy River can easily accommodate three-abreast groups spaced 10 feet apart, so that a 1000 feet pool would handle 300 users at a time, whereas standard pools in GVR are restricted to two persons per lane.
Because Lazy Rivers are free-form in design, they can be adapted to many different locations and odd shaped properties. Lazy Rivers are found all over the U.S. in all sizes and configurations. They are found in municipal pools, resorts, private back yards, basically anywhere.
For Green Valley, a Lazy River would be a year-round amenity with frequent member use, and would need to be reasonably large.
Steve Wilhelm, Green Valley