At 2:15 p.m. Friday, I received the e-blast notifying me that Scott Somers had been chosen CEO of GVR, despite my concerns laid out in a letter to the editor two days prior.
I’m prefacing this letter that I really do not know most of these players personally. I am simply a regular GVR member who hopes that the drama of the last three years will not continue. While I don’t rely much on what someone says, it’s their actions that tell the real story.
The first mistake was the board hiring a search company demanding confidentiality, particularly in this era of social media sites. I feel this sets a secretive tone. If you really want a particular position, you might have to take the risk of convincing future employers you have the whole package and confront the consequences if you are not chosen.
Then there was a surprising development when 74 candidates applied. That made news in itself! Somers emerged as the leading candidate despite seemingly not having a background in recreational management. The information about a former lawsuit (caused by his mishandling of an employee who was following the state’s directive), and resulted in an exorbitant court judgment for the county.
I also found it interesting that the agency brought the matter to the attention of the GVR board members so that they would have candidate transparency. I would be very interested in knowing the vote count; from the reporting of the jubilant “high five” reactions, it seemed unanimous but hopefully it was not a “herd mentality” vote.
Board member Mike Zelenak suggested the idea of an ad hoc committee to bring the whistleblower to “justice,” whatever that will entail. More money for sure and Somers is not even officially the CEO. Of course, while it should be an impartial group, Zelenak will chair it with no sum of money being appropriated, while our dues will be raised this year.
It remains to be seen what stellar qualities made Somers No. 1 among the 74 candidates, some of whom hopefully had some background in our type of organization. I look forward to personally meeting Scott Somers so I can form my own opinion. I believe this appointment will have lasting ramifications for every GVR member as well as employees.
Helen Russo, Green Valley