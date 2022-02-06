If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
This is an additional item that could be added to Mr. Jim Duzak’s commentary in Wednesday’s Green Valley News, “A brief history lesson for Joe Biden.” President Woodrow Wilson, a “progressive” Democrat, was also “an ardent segregationist, even by the standards of his time.” Shortly after taking office in 1913, Wilson authorized his cabinet secretaries to “reverse this long-standing policy of racial integration in the federal civil service.” Since “Wilson’s cabinet and administration, though not exclusively composed of — was dominated by racists,” segregation policies were quickly implemented in the Railway Mail Service, the Post Office headquarters in Washington, DC, and many more federal government agencies.
While the Army had been segregated prior to the Wilson administration, “its severity increased significantly following his election.” While the Navy was never formally segregated, in 1913 “a system of Jim Crow was swiftly implemented; with ships, training facilities, restrooms, and cafeterias all becoming segregated.”
Consistent with Mr. Duzak’s commentary, such is the legacy of yet another Democrat politician.
