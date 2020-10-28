It was disturbing for us to watch CNN’s Fareed Zakaria on Sunday, and learn that China has the coronavirus under control. Their economy is growing at 4.9%, and had we adopted the kind of measures they did we could be coming out of our crisis, the economy could be showing resilient growth, and our lives could be much more normal.
Other countries, although smaller, such as Australia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore, New Zealand and more have returned to much more normal life than in the United States. And why are we the worst in the world in cases and deaths? Our leadership downplayed the virus from the start by their own admission, and in fact were guilty of some super-spreading at the White House, and probably at rallies. They have repeatedly said “the virus will disappear.”
If you vote for the incumbent president expect more of what you are now experiencing, and don’t hold your breath awaiting a vaccine to be available for general population.
Jim Waldo, Green Valley