I enjoyed GVR board member Bart Hillyer’s festive recap of some of the nonsense he and other members of the minority faction of that board have endured over the last year (“GVR is the gift that keeps on giving,” Page A6, Dec. 15). It’s astonishing to see the energy wasted by the controlling faction on trying to silence anyone who disagrees with them.
I’ll join in the fun by pulling from its display case my personal favorite bauble of silliness (as Bart would say) from the past year: board president Mike Zelenak’s weirdly paranoid effort to ferret out who “leaked” the names of the GVR CEO finalists, information that should have been made available to GVR members early on.
I well remember the embarrassing GVR e-blast soliciting help from GVR members with “investigative experience” to nail the culprit. Heaven knows why Zelenak didn’t just take the job himself. His Inspector Clouseau-like efforts would have been tremendous fun to watch.
Unfortunately for lovers of nonsense, less paranoid heads prevailed and it all came to nothing. But it did leave behind a sparkling jewel of silliness for us to admire.
