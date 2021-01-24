Regarding the article, in the Jan. 10 Green Valley News (“Travels with Two Sisters: A Green Valley legend?”), we would like to thank all of the readers who provided pictures and information about the compound at the base of Elephant Head.
The pictures we received were identical to the photo taken by Lizbeth Lutz in April 2015. We have recently had the opportunity of viewing the property on Google Earth and have discovered that the structure at 506 Mount Wrightson Road is actually the gatehouse at the entrance of the property.
We thank Richard, Donn, Dan and several others who have shared information with us. However, there is one outstanding question! Is it a Paul Allen compound? Is it a Bill Gates compound? We continue to hear both versions. Does anyone really know?
Midge Lemay and Sue Poirier, The Traveling Sisters
Green Valley