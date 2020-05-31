I read in Wednesday’s paper with interest the idea presented by Steve Wilhelm to replace the East Center Pool with a “lazy river.” This started me to thinking and I felt that this idea did not go far enough.
The idea of a lazy river pool also provides for other opportunities that are not being explored. You see along with the lazy river we should have a swim-up bar. Landscaping around the pool and river should include swaying palms while underneath cabanas that could be rented by the hour, half day or full day. To provide the ambiance there should be pool boys flitting about serving up food and cocktail specials to those sitting in cabanas and on the many pool lounge chairs. The lounge chairs could also be rented.
At one end of the pool complex there should be a couple of water slides of different heights to provide for an exhilarating splash in the pool. Yes, there would be a charge for this also.
You see where I am going with all this. The lazy river, cabanas, pool chairs, swim-up bar now become a profit center for GVR.
Eric Sullwold, Green Valley