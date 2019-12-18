Enough, already! We don’t need more Mexican and fast food restaurants in the area. Chipotle opened in The Crossing at Sahuarita and Chuy’s Mexican Grill might be coming to Valley Verde Center. We already have six Mexican restaurants in Green Valley/Sahuarita and four in Tubac! Wadsworth Development is also seeking another fast food tenant for the pad next to Chipotle. Do we really need another fast food eatery? Aren’t 10 fast-food places enough?
Green Valley is a retirement community with a very active population and the many clubs and special interest groups are interested in dining and socializing and will travel to neighboring towns for good food. Fast food is not their choice.
Wadsworth Developers don’t realize that the close to 50,000 residents of Green Valley, Sahuarita, Quail Creek, Amado and Tubac combined will decide where they’ll spend their money to make successes or failures out of the restaurants that open at the mall. Let’s be more vocal about it! Call Wadsworth Development at 801-748-4088 to let them know that you want to see family-style restaurants with quality food in the future at the mall!
Edie Bazzano, Green Valley