I was excited to see the article about the glass arts program at Quail Creek (“Glass artists within,” Page B1, Nov. 27).
But I want to make sure that residents are aware that there is a GVR Glass Artists Club right here in Green Valley. The club offers introductory and advanced classes. There are classes in fusing, mosaics and stained glass.
I am fairly new to working with glass but have learned a lot. So if you just want to try it out or need studio space to work on your own, the club offers classes and space for both! Look us up on the web at gvrglassartists.com!
Louise Hinkley, Green Valley