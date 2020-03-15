This is in response to Scott Anderson’s”Dragging us backward” letter to the editor (March 11).
Regarding the economy and jobs: Trump inherited a booming economy from Obama and has kept it going until the coronavirus epidemic. Obama created more than 1.5 million jobs in the last three years of his administration than Trump did in his first three years. Trump being respected by world leaders? He is basically laughed at and ignored by them while embracing dictators and strongmen. He and Kim Jong-Un are “in love” with one another. He trusts Putin over our own intelligence agencies. While at the last G-7 Summit he shouted across a crowded room, “Where’s my favorite dictator?” while looking for Egypt’s Al Sisi.
To say the military was gutted under Obama is typical red-meat nonsense while trying to reduce a complicated subject to a one-sentence claim.
I’ll take nostalgia over Trump’s thin-skinned insults, bullying, threatening, conspiracy theories and general rudeness while denigrating the office which he unfortunately holds.
Gerard Lillie, Green Valley