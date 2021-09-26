It’s not hard to find people who agree that the United States is divided in so many ways whether politically, views on social issues such as public health or immigration or trust in the government. However the question remains: Where has this division gotten us? Nowhere— in terms of solving the problems that divide us.

No-one wants “completely unchecked open borders,” as Mr. Severe calls it in his opinion piece of Sept. 22. in his article filled with fear-mongering words like “invasions,” “illegal aliens,” “infested,” “criminals” and “invaders,” Mr. Severe paints an inaccurate picture that only adds to the division.

Instead of cruel, inhumane practices, comprehensive immigration reform is needed so that legal paths are created for immigrants to enter this country and for asylum seekers to pursue their legal right to asylum.

Otherwise we are left with the answer to the question: What have we reaped from division? Nothing.

Gail Frank

Green Valley

