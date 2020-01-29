At the end of every year, I make it a practice to go see if there is any money I have forgotten or lost track of at missingmoney.com. This is a website that has links to nearly every state’s treasury department’s unclaimed property sites. I am writing to encourage everyone to check it out! It’s absolutely free!
What do I mean by unclaimed property? Here’s what the site says: “Every year states receive lost and unclaimed money, property or other assets, and MissingMoney.com helps them find the rightful owners.”
In the past, I’ve gotten a check for money I pre-paid a garbage collection service and then moved, forgetting to ask for it back. This year, my husband received a check for deposits we made while renting a condo and forgot to ask for back. I received one for an old bank account I forgot about. I’ve attached copies of them because while I’ve mentioned this to friends, many say it sounds like a scam. It’s not! (Editor’s note: Not a scam.)
Just do it: go to missingmoney.com, enter your name, choose a relevant state and see what comes up! While you’re at it, check for your relatives and friends. It’s free, it’s real, it’s money you have coming to you. So do it-- then do a good deed! Our money is going to the Sahuarita Food Bank to help with their new building!
Sharon O’Connor, Green Valley