As reported on Aug. 26 by The Associated Press: “Responding to an outcry from medical experts, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn on Tuesday apologized for over stating the lifesaving benefits of treating COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma.”
Hahn had backed up the president’s announcement that the FDA had decided to issue emergency authorization for the use of convalescent plasma donated from patients who have recovered from the coronavirus. Hahn backed the president in saying that 35 more people out of 100 would survive if they were treated with the plasma. The AP article states this claim has overstated preliminary findings of the Mayo Clinic observations. There appears to be more errors in reporting the data not settling the issue.
The announcement came just prior to the beginning of the Republican Convention, which raised the suspicions that timing of the announcement was to offset the critics of the president’s handling of the pandemic.
At a time when trust in the safety of vaccines by many people continues to be questioned, the FDA has damaged its creditability to judge the upcoming COVID-19 vaccines by pre-set standards for safety and efficacy.
For those readers who would like more information about the use of convalescent plasma, I invite them to download the following link: thelancet.com/the-lancet-voice and scroll down to “Convalescent plasma as a COVID-19 treatment.” You will hear a 20-minute audio presentation by young doctor researchers that I found inspiring.
