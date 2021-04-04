After reading the Hudbay mining interview in the March 31 issue of the Green Valley News, an Arabian quote comes to mind: “If the camel once gets his nose in the tent, his body will soon follow.”
Hudbay Minerals is now expanding its proposed copper mining operation to the west side of the Santa Rita Mountains and calling it Copper World. Having this mine in our literal backyard will be bad enough to look at, but again, what about the water? The meteorologists are calling for warmer temperatures and less moisture looking forward.
Recall years ago about a proposal to use the CAP water and recharging the groundwater for the wells here in Green Valley? I am not seeing that happen. According to Question #12 pertaining to water and their answer, “The amount of water a Copper World project would require and any related mitigation, will be determined by the future mining plan.” Oh, OK, got it. Pretty much a non-answer.
Tony Strungis
Green Valley