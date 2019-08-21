Cheryl Boyles’ letter saddened and disappointed me. Does Boyles not realize that 63 million Americans voted for Trump? Does she really think all these people are “Trump terrorists”? Does she really think all these people are so violent that she should fear being at Trader Joe’s with them?
Does she really think she should fear an American wearing a t-shirt supporting his presidential candidate? Doesn’t she think she has the right to wear a t-shirt supporting her candidate?
Does she really think for herself at all, or does she just regurgitate the biased, unfounded, divisive hate-filled narrative she hears in the media?
I know people who voted for Trump. Not one of them is racist, white supremacist, terrorist or any other of the awful things Trump supporters have been called. These voters are weary of being labeled as such.
Unfortunately, it is people like Boyles who cause this country’s tensions and divisions by being so ill-informed and intolerant of different political ideas. Most who voted for Trump did so because of his vision for America’s future: limited government, tax reform, deregulation, fiscal, personal responsibility; not for the reasons Boyles inaccurately and obviously attributes to these 63 million voters.
Helen Buttress, Tubac