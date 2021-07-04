This is the first in an ongoing series from NABUR, our online platform for local discussion. We’re introducing you to people who make our community what it is. You can join the NABUR community at https://nabur.gvnews.com.
Green Valley Recreation Secretary of the Board Ted Boyett has an impressive background in recreational swimming that spans decades, but it is his mastery of positive communication that makes him an ideal member of the GVR board and the community.
Boyett, a self-described “child of the ‘60s” who values his faith, family and opportunities for civil discourse, ran for the GVR Board of Directors soon after he and his wife, Laurie, moved to their part-time home in the Santa Rita Springs neighborhood from Westerly, Rhode Island.
“The thing I noticed is they (GVR) were doing a great job, the staff was wonderful; I looked over the history and it had really grown tremendously and was doing quite well,” Boyett said. “But there was a negative aura around the organization which really surprised me because of the quality.”
“I’ve been in recreation for over 50 years and it just really surprised me, so I got interested and I decided the best way that I can make a change is to be positive and to run for the board.”
Boyett went on to explain why he thinks the ability to communicate is so important when dealing with issues in the community.
“I like good civil debate and discussions because that’s really where you get to learn what’s really on the other person’s mind,” he said. “You get to learn other options, possibly better options than what you had and you’re able to make ends meet much better if you do that.”
Given that Boyett serves on the Santa Rita Springs homeowners association, and is the president of the Westerly Branch of the Church of Christ of Latter-day Saints at his part-time home in Rhode Island, it is clear that he values serving the community, something that we at NABUR are also trying to do.
You’re trying to develop an atmosphere of community,” Boyett said. “I also think that NABUR is a spot where the people can voice their opinions and not feel threatened with censorship, which I think is very important.”
In a time when positive communication has taken a backseat to finger-pointing and name-calling, Boyett reminds us that through communication, we can better understand each other.
“I think communication is one of the most important things when dealing with any problem or any situation and making it work well.”
— Kevin Murphy