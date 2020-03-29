Corky Simpson attempted to create a false equivalency by claiming that both President Trump and the press are equally responsible for the conflict on his handling of the coronavirus debacle (“President, press need to get acts together,” Page A6, March 25).
Corky, here is how it works: Trump makes decisions and the press does their best to give him credit for good decisions and hold him accountable for bad decisions. When a bad decision becomes apparent, Trump attempts to rewrite history and lie about what he said or did a day ago, a week ago, etc., and the press plays the video and audio proving his lie and asks him or the White House to comment.
He says that is unfair. It is not unfair. That is what we expect of the press regardless of who is president. Sorry but your guy IS the problem.
Steve Gilbert, Green Valley