Medicare open enrollment period is currently under way. Mr. Ken Crombie’s letter in the Nov. 20 Green Valley News (“Wishful thinking”) alluded to an important Medicare restriction that warrants elaboration, action, and understanding by Medicare beneficiaries who may be unaware of this issue.
Specifically, Medicare recipients who have pre-existing health conditions can be denied Medigap (Medicare Supplement) coverage. Although under the Affordable Care Act insurers can no longer charge more or deny coverage due to pre-existing health conditions, these protections do not extend to Medicare enrollees who wish to procure a Medigap policy.
Because traditional Medicare covers only 80% of covered services, enrollees often purchase Medigap policies, which are offered by private insurance companies and assist with the remaining 20% of charges.
Under Federal law, adults ages 65 and over can purchase a Medigap policy without regard to health status or history only when they first sign up for Medicare. After this initial open enrollment period, with a few exceptions, Medicare recipients must pass a health screening if they wish to switch to a different Medigap insurer or if they want to change from a Medicare Advantage plan to traditional Medicare with a supplemental Medigap policy.
Although Medicare rules are set by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, individual states are allowed to modify some of the policies. Four states — Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine and New York — protect Medicare beneficiaries who are 65 or older by requiring guaranteed issue for Medigap policies. “Guaranteed issue” means that policies are offered to any eligible applicant without regard to health status.
I have written to each of our federal and state legislators requesting that they sponsor legislation that will protect all Medicare recipients by ensuring guaranteed issue for Medigap policies regardless of pre-existing conditions and offering such policies at costs comparable to those of other policy holders. “Guaranteed issue” means that policies are offered to any eligible applicant without regard to health status.
To date, the only response I have received has been from state Sen. Andrea Dalessandro, who indicated a willingness to research the issue.
If you are concerned about the lack of protections for traditional Medicare beneficiaries who have pre-existing medical conditions, contact any and all of our congressional and state legislators but especially reach out to Sen. Dalessandro’s office and urge her to sponsor legislation to eliminate this discrimination: 602-926-5342; adalessandro@azleg.gov.
Henne Queisser, Green Valley