A political ad running on local TV stations urging voters to tell Sen. Kelly to vote against allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices is a prime example of misinformation. Anyone eligible for Medicare may enroll in Part D Medicare. Regardless of the specific plan a person may enroll in, each plan has its own formulary established by that plan. Co-pays may vary based on the type of medication, e.g., generic or name brand. If a drug is not on the formulary that does not mean it is unavailable to a patient, it means the patient is responsible for the cost of the medication unless an exception is authorized. No government bureaucrat is going to deny you access to the drug, but you might have to pay the unnegotiated price. So , if the status quo continues, a person will not get the benefits of negotiation that the VA and DOD now get that actually saves taxpayers money.
I am very disappointed that the local TV stations and the affiliated networks allow such blatant lies to be broadcast. As a taxpayer, we should always expect our tax dollars to be spent wisely which includes negotiation of drug prices. The only people benefitting from not allowing Medicare to negotiate is the drug company executives, board members, lobbyist and stock holders.