Let’s face it, Medicare is absolutely critical for America’s seniors. The program has seen its ups and downs, but it is a lifesaver for many seniors in Arizona.
The problem is that the program’s benefits structure were specifically designed for our current patient population and is not sustainable if the program were to expand to cover a larger number of patients. If a new population of Americans were to get coverage through Medicare through a buy-in program or by lowering the age of eligibility, it would threaten to the quality and the cost for those seniors who paid into the program for most of their lives.
No one argues that improving access and lowering costs isn’t a worthwhile goal when trying to fix our broken health care system. But expanding the Medicare program doesn’t attain either goal. The most sound way of improving health care in Arizona and throughout the country is to strengthen the Affordable Care Act and fix the holes the system currently has. There’s many facets of the ACA that are working well, and to toss that away in favor of an unproven Medicare expansion seems dangerous.
Jesse Prado
Sahuarita