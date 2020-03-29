The “In My View” article by Paul McCreary in the March 25 Green Valley News was a true dichotomy in print (“Trump troubling for mental health experts,” Page A7). The first paragraph dealing with a description of American values rapidly descended into a virulent attack on the president of the United States.
Thirty-seven mental health professionals are mentioned as contributors to a book describing Donald Trump as a “dangerous case,” with quotes from one of them, a psychiatrist, Dr. Dodea. Reading the quotes as they started and stopped, it became difficult to decide which were his opinion and which were those of Mr. McCreary. This made it difficult to decide which of them had the most serious case of “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”
Since the bulk of the article obviously was opinion with a sprinkling of facts, suffice it to say that it appeared appropriately under the heading “In My View,” as opposed to elsewhere.
It saddens me to realize that professionals in the mental health field express themselves and very likely teach these opinions as facts to students as well. A further departure from reality was the recommendation that members of Congress launch into action to remove President Trump from office this summer as opposed to the electoral process by which he got there over three years ago. But I guess I am just one of the “deplorables” who voted for him, respect the office of the presidency and prefer to measure performance in the job over personal likes or dislikes.
Glenn Lundell, Green Valley