Thank you for a balanced and thoughtful article (“Covering Pence, and recalling some GV history,” Oct. 6). This a complex question and I appreciate that the Secret Service has a difficult job. Also I think our public officials deserve an appropriate level of protection.
I do not feel that the principle of proportionality was applied. The Secret Service apparently fell into a lockstep procedure of maximum response. What good came from that fleet of motorcycle policemen in parade mode? I would hope that the Secret Service would analyze each situation and respond accordingly. Green Valley is not Beirut and it would seem that taking the VP to the site by helicopter would have been a perfectly reasonable alternative.
At a minimum, there should be advance notice and communication. It is a reasonable expectation to feel that you can go to the store and return home without being cut off for some indeterminate time.
Lynn Armstrong, Green Valley