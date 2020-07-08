The letter from Terris Teale urging action to improve the lives to those in need prompted me to go to the BLM website as he suggested (“Need to do something,” July 1). While I agree with the idea stated, I cannot support the current actions of the organization. As with all such sites, it encourages donations. My opinion is don’t give money. Do something that will matter. Give your time if you can. Not protesting, but whatever you can to help, especially the children.
Black Lives Matter has been take over by anarchists. Destroying, rioting, burning and looting cannot be condoned. While I oppose police brutality, defunding the police is not the answer.
Like Green Valley News contributor Michael Moore, I bought my first home in a mixed neighborhood. Not because I was an urban pioneer, but because it was what I could afford in a good school district. My children had black friends. We moved away because of job relocation, but they are now carrying on making a difference.
My son is a JAFROTC instructor in Cleveland, Ohio. He mentors students, helps them get scholarships and started a girls rugby team. I believe this sort of thing helps students get to a better place. Right now he is worried because school is the only safe place to which some of his students have access.
I heard on TV a black woman in Chicago say, “Black lives only matter if it involves a cop.” I believe she was angry because her 3-year-old son was killed in a gang shooting. Last week, it was a 20-month-old child. These are the places where fewer police officers will only make it worse.
Eileen MacLaren, Green Valley