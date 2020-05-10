I would like to ask Sen. Martha McSally her position on the following: How can U.S. voters continue to elect legislators who oppose extending enhanced unemployment benefits, are in favor of most unemployed getting no benefits at all, who say such extensions will take place “over our dead bodies”?
COVID-19 has had a devastating effect on workers. The economy has plunged so quickly that official statistics can’t keep up, but the data suggest that millions of Americans have lost their jobs through no fault of their own, with more job losses to come and full recovery probably years away.
But Republicans adamantly oppose extending enhanced unemployment benefits. They apparently want to return to a situation in which most unemployed workers get no benefits at all, and even those collecting unemployment insurance get only a small fraction of their previous income.
Because most working-age Americans receive health insurance through their employers, job losses will cause a huge rise in the number of uninsured. The only mitigating factor is the Affordable Care Act, which will allow many, though by no means all, of the newly uninsured to find alternative coverage.
But the Trump administration is still trying to have the Affordable Care Act ruled unconstitutional, even though the administration has never offered a serious alternative.
Finally, the devastation caused by the coronavirus has left many in the world’s wealthiest major nation unable to put sufficient food on the table. Families with children under 12 are especially hard hit: According to one recent survey, 41 percent of these families are already unable to afford enough to eat. Food banks are overwhelmed.
But Republicans are still trying to make food stamps harder to get, and fiercely oppose proposals to temporarily make food aid more generous.
Terry Teale, Green Valley